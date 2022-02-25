Menu
2018 Lincoln MKX

65,234 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  8410734
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8410734
  • Stock #: QA019
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LR5JBL30866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

