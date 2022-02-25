$CALL+ tax & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2018 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
65,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8410734
- Stock #: QA019
- VIN: 2LMPJ8LR5JBL30866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 65,234 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
