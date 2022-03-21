$CALL+ tax & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2018 Lincoln Navigator
2018 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
111,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8908327
- Stock #: NE168A
- VIN: 5LMJJ2LT8JEL05083
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # NE168A
- Mileage 111,406 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
