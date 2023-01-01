Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

63,788 KM

Details Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

CONVENIENCE

Location

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

63,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576637
  • Stock #: FE384A
  • VIN: 4S3GTAA64J3745512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,788 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

