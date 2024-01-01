$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD Silverado Custom
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,231KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GCVKMECXK1168259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 74,231 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Email Maitland Ford Lincoln
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500