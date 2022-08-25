Menu
2019 Ford Edge

27,189 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL 201A EQUIPMENT GROUP | LEATHER | CONVENIENCE PKG | COLD WEATHER PKG | WELL EQUIPPED |

2019 Ford Edge

SEL 201A EQUIPMENT GROUP | LEATHER | CONVENIENCE PKG | COLD WEATHER PKG | WELL EQUIPPED |

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

27,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8999317
  • Stock #: 94616
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95KBB10794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 27,189 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW KMS, GREAT CONDITION!!! EXCEEDING FAR BEYOND MINISTRY STANDARDS!!!

AWD, 110V/150W Power Outlet, Class II Trailer Tow Pkg w/Trailer Sway Control, Cold Weather Package, Convenience Package, Equipment Group 201A, Foot-Activated Hands-Free Liftgate, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front Heated ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Perimeter Alarm, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 18" Bright-Machined Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Wireless Charging Pad.
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 27496 kilometers below market average!

SEL AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
White


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

