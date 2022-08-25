$35,998+ tax & licensing
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2019 Ford Edge
SEL 201A EQUIPMENT GROUP | LEATHER | CONVENIENCE PKG | COLD WEATHER PKG | WELL EQUIPPED |
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
27,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8999317
- Stock #: 94616
- VIN: 2FMPK4J95KBB10794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 27,189 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 110V/150W Power Outlet, Class II Trailer Tow Pkg w/Trailer Sway Control, Cold Weather Package, Convenience Package, Equipment Group 201A, Foot-Activated Hands-Free Liftgate, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front Heated ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Perimeter Alarm, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 18" Bright-Machined Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Wireless Charging Pad.
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 27496 kilometers below market average!
SEL AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
White
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
