2019 Ford Escape

46,947 KM

Details Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

46,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9421153
  • Stock #: RF005A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J94KUB69335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,947 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

