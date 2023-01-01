Menu
2019 Ford F-150

45,692 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10084419
  Stock #: FF080A
  VIN: 1FTFW1E52KFC90096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

