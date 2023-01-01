Menu
2019 Ford F-150

201,563 KM

Details Features

$31,935

$31,935
$31,935

201,563 KM

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$31,935

$31,935

201,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103985
  • Stock #: 94852
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E46KFB38667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 94852
  • Mileage 201,563 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

