2019 Ford F-150

88,419 KM

Details Features

$25,435

+ tax & licensing
$25,435

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$25,435

+ taxes & licensing

88,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10335834
  Stock #: 94832
  VIN: 1FTNF1E48KKD78886

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 88,419 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

