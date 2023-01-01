Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

44,859 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 10783650
  2. 10783650
  3. 10783650
  4. 10783650
  5. 10783650
  6. 10783650
  7. 10783650
  8. 10783650
  9. 10783650
  10. 10783650
  11. 10783650
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
44,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E46KFB23132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FF303A
  • Mileage 44,859 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Ford F-150 61,067 KM $40,435 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue S 34,748 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | SPORT PKG | TRAILER TOW PKG | for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | SPORT PKG | TRAILER TOW PKG | 32,818 KM $53,935 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150