2019 Ford F-150

66,676 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

FX4 OFFROAD PKG | XLT SPORT PKG | MAX TRAILER TOW PKG | ECOBOOST | TOW MIRRORS | LOADED |

2019 Ford F-150

FX4 OFFROAD PKG | XLT SPORT PKG | MAX TRAILER TOW PKG | ECOBOOST | TOW MIRRORS | LOADED |

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8999332
  • Stock #: 94608X
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E46KFB52343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 66,676 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Max Trailer Tow Package, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 2434 kilometers below market average!

XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Magma

Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

