Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Ranger

31,605 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Ranger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 11235440
  2. 11235440
  3. 11235440
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FHXKLA25182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,605 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 48,913 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 16,739 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 13,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger