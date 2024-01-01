$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
31,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FHXKLA25182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,605 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
