2019 Ford Ranger

48,912 KM

Details Features

$50,424

+ tax & licensing
$50,424

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$50,424

+ taxes & licensing

48,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8450340
  • Stock #: 94528
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH0KLA25353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,912 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

