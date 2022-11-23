Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Ranger

27,683 KM

Details Description Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT New Arrival | One Owner | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT New Arrival | One Owner | No Accidents

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 9435279
  2. 9435279
  3. 9435279
  4. 9435279
  5. 9435279
  6. 9435279
  7. 9435279
  8. 9435279
  9. 9435279
  10. 9435279
  11. 9435279
  12. 9435279
  13. 9435279
  14. 9435279
  15. 9435279
  16. 9435279
  17. 9435279
  18. 9435279
  19. 9435279
  20. 9435279
  21. 9435279
  22. 9435279
  23. 9435279
  24. 9435279
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

27,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435279
  • Stock #: 94674
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH1KLA95153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 94674
  • Mileage 27,683 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK ABOUT OUR DELIVERY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ANYWHERE IN ONTARIO!!!Our 2019 Ford Ranger SuperCab 4X4 that is raring to go in Red! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.3 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers an astonishing 270hp connected to an innovative 10 Speed Automatic transmission. Own about any job in this Four Wheel Drive Ranger while securing near approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. Look good, feel great, and shine with a chrome grille, and fog lights to show the world you mean business!

Open the door of our Ranger to find that this is an intelligently designed vehicle that lets you work smarter. Supportive seating, air-conditioning, power points, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and an AM/FM/CD Stereo with auxiliary input lets you focus on the task at hand. You'll love that SYNC with AppLink provides everything you need to get in touch, be entertained, and stay informed.

Ford offers a lean muscular machine with a high-strength body and high-strength steel frame to provide peace of mind. Ranger takes care of you with ABS, stability/traction control, trailer sway control, and a multitude of airbags while exceeding expectations of performance, efficiency, and dependability. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

2018 Ford Edge SEL N...
 74,509 KM
$28,745 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 27,683 KM
$39,989 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
69,070 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory