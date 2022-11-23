$39,989+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT New Arrival | One Owner | No Accidents
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
27,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9435279
- Stock #: 94674
- VIN: 1FTER4FH1KLA95153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Open the door of our Ranger to find that this is an intelligently designed vehicle that lets you work smarter. Supportive seating, air-conditioning, power points, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and an AM/FM/CD Stereo with auxiliary input lets you focus on the task at hand. You'll love that SYNC with AppLink provides everything you need to get in touch, be entertained, and stay informed.
Ford offers a lean muscular machine with a high-strength body and high-strength steel frame to provide peace of mind. Ranger takes care of you with ABS, stability/traction control, trailer sway control, and a multitude of airbags while exceeding expectations of performance, efficiency, and dependability. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
