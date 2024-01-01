Menu
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

33,644 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

11914040

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,644KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8L92KBL51532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PH002A
  • Mileage 33,644 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

