Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Titan

92,250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Titan

XD SV Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
12269113

2019 Nissan Titan

XD SV Diesel

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6BA1F37KN506912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # FG443AZ
  • Mileage 92,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2019 Nissan Titan XD SV Diesel for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV Diesel 92,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape S for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Ford Escape S 16,722 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LZ for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LZ 111,041 KM $36,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Titan