2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 0 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10034763

10034763 Stock #: XF092A

XF092A VIN: 1FMCU9H94LUA41460

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 46,011 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.