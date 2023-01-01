$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP5LFB57377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,661 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
2020 Ford F-150 74,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 71,661 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 61,080 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Maitland Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Call Dealer
705-759-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2020 Ford F-150