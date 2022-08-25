$48,998 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 1 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8999329

8999329 Stock #: 94627

94627 VIN: 1FTEW1EP9LFC34865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 60,169 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.