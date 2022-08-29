Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

52,236 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 9187636
  2. 9187636
  3. 9187636
  4. 9187636
  5. 9187636
  6. 9187636
  7. 9187636
  8. 9187636
  9. 9187636
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9187636
  • Stock #: DE028AX
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E46LFA52230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,236 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

2020 Ford F-150
52,236 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX
 33,285 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
52,136 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory