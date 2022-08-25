Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

39,617 KM

Details Features

$85,998

+ tax & licensing
$85,998

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$85,998

+ taxes & licensing

39,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8999338
  • Stock #: 94610
  • VIN: 1GT49NEY1LF268821

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

