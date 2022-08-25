$85,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$85,998
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$85,998
+ taxes & licensing
39,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8999338
- Stock #: 94610
- VIN: 1GT49NEY1LF268821
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 39,617 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6