Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
23,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: FF235A
- VIN: 5LM5J7XC0LGL06146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
