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2020 Lincoln Aviator

86,387 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Lincoln Aviator

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14531871

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 14531871
  2. 14531871
  3. 14531871
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$CALL

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Used
86,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC2LGL20128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # MFLBI101A
  • Mileage 86,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2020 Lincoln Aviator