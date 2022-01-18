$56,422+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,422
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2020 Lincoln Nautilus
2020 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$56,422
+ taxes & licensing
28,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8144563
- Stock #: 94476
- VIN: 2LMPJ8K93LBL00060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 94476
- Mileage 28,458 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6