2020 Lincoln Nautilus

28,458 KM

Details Features

$56,422

+ tax & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

RESERVE

Location

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

28,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8144563
  • Stock #: 94476
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8K93LBL00060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 94476
  • Mileage 28,458 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

