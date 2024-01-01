Menu
2021 Ford F-150

22,077 KM

Details Features

XLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

22,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3MFA82177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

