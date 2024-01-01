Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

28,848 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 11437187
  2. 11437187
  3. 11437187
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,848KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E86MFB89477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FG118AX
  • Mileage 28,848 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 33,594 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-350 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2021 Ford F-350 89,960 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 76,444 KM $44,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150