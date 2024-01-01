$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,848KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E86MFB89477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # FG118AX
- Mileage 28,848 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 33,594 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350 89,960 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 76,444 KM $44,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Maitland Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-759-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2021 Ford F-150