2021 Ford F-150

85,003 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Used
85,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E82MKE13321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 95154
  • Mileage 85,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545

2021 Ford F-150