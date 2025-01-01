Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

85,237 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12154791

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,237KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E84MKE27172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 95198
  • Mileage 85,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E PREMIUM for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E PREMIUM 11,364 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury 89,119 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 56,089 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150