2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Used
85,237KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E84MKE27172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 95198
- Mileage 85,237 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2021 Ford F-150