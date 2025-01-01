$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Used
48,263KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49REY7MF249389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # FH310A
- Mileage 48,263 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
2021 GMC Sierra 2500