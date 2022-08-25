Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

40,730 KM

Details Description Features

$50,497

+ tax & licensing
Laredo LOADED!! | PROTECH PKG | INTERIOR PROTECT | ALPINE AUDIO | MOONROOF |

Location

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

40,730KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8999320
  • Stock #: FE281BX
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG1MC684385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 40,730 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 180 Amp Alternator, 506 Watt Amplifier, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Active Noise Control System, Advanced Brake Assist, All Weather Trail Rated Package, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Engine Block Heater, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Hill Descent Control, Lane Departure Warning Plus, MOPAR Cargo Area Liner, MOPAR Interior Protection Group, MOPAR Slush Mats, Power Sunroof, Premium Alpine Speaker System, Protech II, Quadra-Trac II 4WD System, Quick Order Package 2BE Laredo E, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Remote Start System, Selec-Terrain System, Sun & Sound Group, Tow Hooks, Trail Rated Badge, Trailer Tow Group IV.
Recent Arrival!

Laredo X 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Bright White Clearcoat


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

