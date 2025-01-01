Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

109,195 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

13065029

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,195KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG8MW607586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2021 Jeep Wrangler