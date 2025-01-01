$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,195KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG8MW607586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 109,195 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
2013 Lincoln MKX AS TRADED - YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 155,722 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 89,002 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 142,272 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maitland Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-759-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2021 Jeep Wrangler