2021 Toyota Tundra

60,064 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5

12492118

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F13MX025026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,064 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2021 Toyota Tundra