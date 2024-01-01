$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
25,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX4MM079250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
