2022 Chevrolet Colorado

5,603 KM

Details Features

$55,414

+ tax & licensing
$55,414

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$55,414

+ taxes & licensing

5,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498510
  • Stock #: BE012A
  • VIN: 1GCGTEEN6N1114433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,603 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

