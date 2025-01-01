Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Bronco

19,067 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle
12972217

2022 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 12972217
  2. 12972217
  3. 12972217
  4. 12972217
  5. 12972217
  6. 12972217
  7. 12972217
  8. 12972217
  9. 12972217
  10. 12972217
  11. 12972217
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,067KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5AHXNLB27392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 95310
  • Mileage 19,067 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2021 Ford F-150 89,375 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium HEATED SEATS | CLOTH INTERIOR for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium HEATED SEATS | CLOTH INTERIOR 187,413 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XLE 3.5L | POWER SUNROOF | LEATHER for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE 3.5L | POWER SUNROOF | LEATHER 40,190 KM $44,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2022 Ford Bronco