Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>AWD, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Drivers Seat, 3.47 Axle Ratio, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Equipment Group 302A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate, Instrument Panel w/12.3 Digital Screen, Memory Package, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, Speed Sign Recognition, Technology Package, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Charging Pad.<br><br>Iced Blue Silver Metallic<br>2022 Ford Escape SEL<br>4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD

2022 Ford Escape

73,535 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SEL 2.0L | PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF | TECH PKG

2022 Ford Escape

SEL 2.0L | PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF | TECH PKG

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,535KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H98NUA50567

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # XG176AX
  • Mileage 73,535 KM

Recent Arrival!


AWD, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 3.47 Axle Ratio, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Equipment Group 302A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate, Instrument Panel w/12.3 Digital Screen, Memory Package, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, Speed Sign Recognition, Technology Package, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Charging Pad.

Iced Blue Silver Metallic
2022 Ford Escape SEL
4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2022 Ford Escape