$28,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL 2.0L | PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF | TECH PKG
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,535KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H98NUA50567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # XG176AX
- Mileage 73,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 3.47 Axle Ratio, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Equipment Group 302A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate, Instrument Panel w/12.3 Digital Screen, Memory Package, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, Speed Sign Recognition, Technology Package, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Charging Pad.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
2022 Ford Escape