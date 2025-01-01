$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZXNUA98559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # XH057A
- Mileage 46,778 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 48,630 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 46,778 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 15,567 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maitland Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-759-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2022 Ford Escape