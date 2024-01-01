Menu
2022 Ford F-150

82,998 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,998KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP1NFB18739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FG060A
  • Mileage 82,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
