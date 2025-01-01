Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford F-150

50,123 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12955691

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 12955691
  2. 12955691
  3. 12955691
  4. 12955691
  5. 12955691
  6. 12955691
  7. 12955691
  8. 12955691
  9. 12955691
  10. 12955691
  11. 12955691
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,123KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3NFB15406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2022 Honda Civic EX for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Honda Civic EX 46,568 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | POWER SUNROOF for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | POWER SUNROOF 120,723 KM $17,595 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT 3.5L | REMOTE START | XTR PKG for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 3.5L | REMOTE START | XTR PKG 114,629 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2022 Ford F-150