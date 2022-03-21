$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
- Listing ID: 8789327
- Stock #: FE059
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP3NFA74758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 15 KM
Vehicle Description
You can stay busy without breaking a sweat in our comfortable XLT cabin. It treats you right with supportive seats, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, power accessories, cruise control, and a 12V powerpoint. Put Ford technology on your side with a 4-inch productivity screen, an 8-inch touchscreen, available WiFi compatibility, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and an AM/FM stereo. The impressive Ford interior has clever storage, too!
Get down to business without giving up on safety, as Ford serves up automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, and more to help keep you out of harm's way. Drive our F-150 XLT, and take home a truck of authority today! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This vehicle is in transit and will be arriving soon!Contact us to be notified when it arrives.
Vehicle Features
