2022 Ford F-150

15 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8789327
  Stock #: FE059
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP3NFA74758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2022 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X4 in Blue is built from the ground up for better trucking! Motivated by a Twin-TurboCharged 2.7 Litre EcoBoost V6 supplying 325hp tethered to a 10 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission so you can take on your world with rugged capability at your command. This Four Wheel Drive truck also scores nearly approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway, and it matches its muscular performance with an upscale design. Highlights include chrome accents, fog lamps, heated power mirrors, a power locking tailgate, and bold alloy wheels.

You can stay busy without breaking a sweat in our comfortable XLT cabin. It treats you right with supportive seats, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, power accessories, cruise control, and a 12V powerpoint. Put Ford technology on your side with a 4-inch productivity screen, an 8-inch touchscreen, available WiFi compatibility, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and an AM/FM stereo. The impressive Ford interior has clever storage, too!

Get down to business without giving up on safety, as Ford serves up automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, and more to help keep you out of harm's way. Drive our F-150 XLT, and take home a truck of authority today! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

This vehicle is in transit and will be arriving soon!Contact us to be notified when it arrives.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls



Errors and Omissions Expected

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

