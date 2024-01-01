Menu
2022 Ford F-250

85,520 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250

LARIAT

2022 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 11462326
  2. 11462326
  3. 11462326
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,520KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W2BT5NEE72161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

705-759-4545

