2022 Ford F-250
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Used
101,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT9NEF38075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # FH047A
- Mileage 101,506 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
2022 Ford F-250