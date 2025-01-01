Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>4WD, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, 6 Ebony Black Angular Running Boards, Black Appearance Package, Blacked Out Surrounds LED Only Headlamps, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Wheellip Mouldings, Ebony Black Painted Front Grille Bars, Ebony Black Painted Mirror Caps, Electronic-Locking w/4.30 Axle Ratio, Lane Departure Warning System, Order Code 608A, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Textured Matte Finish Off-Road Running Boards, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Tremor Off-Road Decal, Tremor Off-Road Package, Trip computer, Wheels: 18 Low-Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.<br><br>Antimatter Blue Metallic<br>2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat<br>4D Crew Cab 2V 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2022 Ford F-250

56,628 KM

$74,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250

Lariat 7.3L | TREMOR PKG | BLACK PKG

12492115

2022 Ford F-250

Lariat 7.3L | TREMOR PKG | BLACK PKG

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$74,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,628KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BN5NED81680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # FG297B
  • Mileage 56,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4WD, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, 6''' Ebony Black Angular Running Boards, Black Appearance Package, Blacked Out Surrounds LED Only Headlamps, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Wheellip Mouldings, Ebony Black Painted Front Grille Bars, Ebony Black Painted Mirror Caps, Electronic-Locking w/4.30 Axle Ratio, Lane Departure Warning System, Order Code 608A, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Textured Matte Finish Off-Road Running Boards, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Tremor Off-Road Decal, Tremor Off-Road Package, Trip computer, Wheels: 18''' Low-Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.

Antimatter Blue Metallic
2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat
4D Crew Cab 2V 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
