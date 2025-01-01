$74,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford F-250
Lariat 7.3L | TREMOR PKG | BLACK PKG
2022 Ford F-250
Lariat 7.3L | TREMOR PKG | BLACK PKG
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$74,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,628KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BN5NED81680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # FG297B
- Mileage 56,628 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, 6''' Ebony Black Angular Running Boards, Black Appearance Package, Blacked Out Surrounds LED Only Headlamps, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Wheellip Mouldings, Ebony Black Painted Front Grille Bars, Ebony Black Painted Mirror Caps, Electronic-Locking w/4.30 Axle Ratio, Lane Departure Warning System, Order Code 608A, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Textured Matte Finish Off-Road Running Boards, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Tremor Off-Road Decal, Tremor Off-Road Package, Trip computer, Wheels: 18''' Low-Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.
Antimatter Blue Metallic
2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat
4D Crew Cab 2V 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
4WD, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, 6''' Ebony Black Angular Running Boards, Black Appearance Package, Blacked Out Surrounds LED Only Headlamps, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Wheellip Mouldings, Ebony Black Painted Front Grille Bars, Ebony Black Painted Mirror Caps, Electronic-Locking w/4.30 Axle Ratio, Lane Departure Warning System, Order Code 608A, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Textured Matte Finish Off-Road Running Boards, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Tremor Off-Road Decal, Tremor Off-Road Package, Trip computer, Wheels: 18''' Low-Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.
Antimatter Blue Metallic
2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat
4D Crew Cab 2V 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
2022 Ford F-250 Lariat 7.3L | TREMOR PKG | BLACK PKG 56,628 KM $74,000 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra SR5 60,064 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 94,022 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maitland Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-759-XXXX(click to show)
$74,000
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2022 Ford F-250