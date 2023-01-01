Menu
2022 Ford Ranger

11,175 KM

$49,435

+ tax & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | SPORT APPEARANCE PKG | HEATED SEATS

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,435

+ taxes & licensing

11,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280493
  • Stock #: 94879B
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH9NLD41449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,175 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 110V AC Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Mesh Grille w/Magnetic Painted Surround, Black Wheel-Lip Moulding, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Equipment Group 302A High, Heated Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Leather-Wrapped Shifter, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Magnetic Painted Fender Vent Surround, Magnetic Painted Front & Rear Bumper, Manual-Sliding Rear-Window, Power Mirrors w/Heated Glass, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Sport Box Decal, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 17" Magnetic Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

