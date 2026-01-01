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2022 Ford Transit 250

50,636 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Transit 250

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14227952

2022 Ford Transit 250

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 14227952
  2. 14227952
  3. 14227952
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Used
50,636KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR2C86NKA16257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # MFL95493
  • Mileage 50,636 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2022 Ford Transit 250