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2022 Ford Transit 250

48,229 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Transit 250

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14424145

2022 Ford Transit 250

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 14424145
  2. 14424145
  3. 14424145
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$CALL

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Used
48,229KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR2C82NKA16255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 95472MFL
  • Mileage 48,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2022 Ford Transit 250