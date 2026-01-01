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2022 Ford Transit 250
2022 Ford Transit 250
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
48,229KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR2C82NKA16255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 95472MFL
- Mileage 48,229 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2022 Ford Transit 250