$51,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,000
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2022 Toyota Tacoma
2022 Toyota Tacoma
TOUCH SCREEN | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS | WELL EQUIPPED |
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,000
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8999335
- Stock #: FE197A
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BN7NT010465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 2333 kilometers below market average!
V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp
Celestial Silver Metallic
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6