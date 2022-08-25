Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

0 KM

Details Description Features

$51,000

+ tax & licensing
$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TOUCH SCREEN | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS | WELL EQUIPPED |

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TOUCH SCREEN | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS | WELL EQUIPPED |

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8999335
  Stock #: FE197A
  VIN: 3TYDZ5BN7NT010465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 16" Alloy Wheels, 400 Watt (120V) Cargo Bed Power Outlet, Black Front Grille w/Chrome Grille Surround, Connected Services by Toyota, Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror, Fog Lamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, Radio: Audio Plus, Sliding Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Tacoma SR Grade.
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 2333 kilometers below market average!

V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp
Celestial Silver Metallic

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

