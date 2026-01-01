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2023 Ford Bronco
2023 Ford Bronco
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
46,070KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMEE5DH6PLB76351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,070 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2023 Ford Bronco