Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150

22,345 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14133412

2023 Ford F-150

Platinum

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 14133412
  2. 14133412
  3. 14133412
  4. 14133412
  5. 14133412
  6. 14133412
  7. 14133412
  8. 14133412
  9. 14133412
  10. 14133412
  11. 14133412
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
22,345KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E85PFC26605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,345 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Platinum for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2023 Ford F-150 Platinum 22,345 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 63,334 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 44,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2023 Ford F-150