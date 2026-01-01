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2023 Ford F-350

90,935 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford F-350

KING RANCH

Watch This Vehicle
14227949

2023 Ford F-350

KING RANCH

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
90,935KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BMXPEC74693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # MFL95492
  • Mileage 90,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2023 Ford F-350